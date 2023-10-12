AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,765 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.4% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.58. 2,681,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,474,867. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. AT&T’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

