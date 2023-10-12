AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,215,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,482,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

