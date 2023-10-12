Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.41. 228,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.20. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.