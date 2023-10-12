AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AutoZone worth $51,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 535,663 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Price Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,571.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,519.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,525.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,212.64 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $40.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.