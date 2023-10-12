Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 16,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,432. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.58.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

