AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Lowered to $37.00 at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZEK. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.40.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $370,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $999,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after buying an additional 2,906,460 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AZEK by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,227,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,699 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after acquiring an additional 959,457 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,992,000 after acquiring an additional 929,341 shares during the period.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

