B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,622 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 204,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $73.70 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

