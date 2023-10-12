B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

