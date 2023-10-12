B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 32,117 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,688,000,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $56,829,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.