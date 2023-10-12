B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,909 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

ED stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

