B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,765 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

