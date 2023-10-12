B. Riley Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

