Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 315.3% in September

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2023

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 315.3% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.0 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $142.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.01.

About Bâloise

(Get Free Report)

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.