Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 315.3% in September

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 315.3% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 461.0 days.

Bâloise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLHEF remained flat at $142.29 during midday trading on Thursday. 642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140. Bâloise has a 12-month low of $142.15 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average of $153.01.

Get Bâloise alerts:

About Bâloise

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Bâloise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bâloise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.