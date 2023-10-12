Bank OZK Has $1.95 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,132 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 864,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,693,000 after acquiring an additional 75,814 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.5% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 118,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% during the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 18,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 764,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PFE opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

