Barclays Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $162.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.39.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 37,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 223,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 86.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

