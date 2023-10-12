Barclays Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $132.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEN. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

Shares of LEN opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

