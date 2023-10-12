Barclays Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $95.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Shares of PHM opened at $75.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.08.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,622,384,000 after buying an additional 2,030,200 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after purchasing an additional 144,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

