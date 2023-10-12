Barclays Lowers Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Price Target to $4.50

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HOUS. BTIG Research began coverage on Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anywhere Real Estate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOUS

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of HOUS opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $640.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Anywhere Real Estate has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $9.85.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 201,824 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter worth $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anywhere Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.