Barclays Lowers Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target to $18.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOMD. Citigroup cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 58,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 58,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,193,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

