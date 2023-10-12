Barclays Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $294.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $350.00 to $294.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.24.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $278.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $252.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.67.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 73.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,423,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,684,000 after buying an additional 646,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,241.2% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 375,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,163,000 after purchasing an additional 347,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 62.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 871,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,129,000 after purchasing an additional 334,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

