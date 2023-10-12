Barclays Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $25.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the period. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

