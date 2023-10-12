Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.58. Barclays shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 966,938 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. BCS reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.57) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Barclays had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Barclays by 100.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

