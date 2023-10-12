Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

NYSE MCI opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

