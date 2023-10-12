Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Holdings Lowered by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,802 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 97,875 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -380.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,025.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

