Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $5.77

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.77, but opened at $5.65. Beauty Health shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 265,777 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.28.

Beauty Health Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $704.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Doug K. Schillinger purchased 33,000 shares of Beauty Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,789.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug K. Schillinger bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,789.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,380 shares of company stock worth $593,948. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Beauty Health by 16.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

