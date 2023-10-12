Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $8.84

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.84, but opened at $8.37. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 625,186 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.30.

Beyond Meat Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $537.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.18.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. Research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

