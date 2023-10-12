Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.30.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of BYND opened at $8.84 on Thursday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $22.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $569.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,907,000 after buying an additional 150,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 999.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,425,000 after acquiring an additional 688,059 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $6,875,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.