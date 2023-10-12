Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Trading Up 7.6%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.61. 760,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,649,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $569.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $1,217,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 688,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.