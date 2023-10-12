Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Hits $4.15 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $212.71 or 0.00794381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.15 billion and approximately $105.22 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,777.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00124008 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00014125 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,529,300 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.