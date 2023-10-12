BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BFZ opened at $10.41 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.

Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $329,299.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,233,685 shares in the company, valued at $46,358,850.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 170,337 shares of company stock worth $1,786,545 in the last three months.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

