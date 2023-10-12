BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:BFZ opened at $10.41 on Thursday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.46.
In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $329,299.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,233,685 shares in the company, valued at $46,358,850.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 170,337 shares of company stock worth $1,786,545 in the last three months.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
