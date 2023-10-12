BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BCAT stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

