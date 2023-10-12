BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BGR opened at $12.81 on Thursday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 147,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.