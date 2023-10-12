BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BDJ opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $9.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

