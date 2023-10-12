BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 485.6% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 485.6% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 200.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,062,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

