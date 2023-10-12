BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 485.6% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a growth of 485.6% from the September 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 568,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $9.55.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0562 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
