BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,115,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 466,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after buying an additional 260,836 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth $2,240,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.