Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blue Star Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSFC opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $663,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

Get Blue Star Foods alerts:

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 686.20% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Star Foods

About Blue Star Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSFC. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.