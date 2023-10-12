Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,500 shares, a growth of 435.0% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blue Star Foods Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSFC opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $663,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.77. Blue Star Foods has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.
Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative return on equity of 686.20% and a negative net margin of 175.50%.
About Blue Star Foods
Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.
