BNB Price Tops $204.31 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $204.31 or 0.00764199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion and $283.04 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,209 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,845,242.3974739. The last known price of BNB is 205.55372023 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1673 active market(s) with $281,314,538.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

