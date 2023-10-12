BNB Price Tops $204.31 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $204.31 or 0.00764199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion and $283.04 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,845,209 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,845,242.3974739. The last known price of BNB is 205.55372023 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1673 active market(s) with $281,314,538.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
