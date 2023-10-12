BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Up 0.9 %

BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth $72,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter worth $87,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 20.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the fourth quarter worth $97,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

