boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHOOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.53) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.37) to GBX 26 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
