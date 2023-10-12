Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $5,638,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Booking by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 23.7% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG traded up $14.31 on Thursday, reaching $3,086.26. The company had a trading volume of 30,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,106.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,835.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,869,787.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

