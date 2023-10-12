Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,462,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 51,327 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $79,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $50.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $38.79 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,470,838. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

