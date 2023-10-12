Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $13.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $888.51. The stock had a trading volume of 420,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,271. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $852.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $788.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The stock has a market cap of $366.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

