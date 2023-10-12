Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Broadcom worth $437,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.2 %

Broadcom stock traded up $27.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $902.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $852.70 and its 200 day moving average is $788.55. The company has a market cap of $372.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

