Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Core Alternative Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $182.10. The company had a trading volume of 43,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $189.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

