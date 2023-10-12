Brokerages Set Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Target Price at $32.11

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of CWH opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Camping World had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Camping World’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,769 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 27.6% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

