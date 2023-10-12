Brokers Offer Predictions for Alkermes plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $33.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 105.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

