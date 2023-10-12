Brokers Offer Predictions for Stella-Jones Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Stella-Jones in a research note issued on Monday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stella-Jones’ current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$78.14.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

SJ stock opened at C$68.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.05. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$39.69 and a 12-month high of C$70.54. The firm has a market cap of C$3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$953.20 million.

Insider Transactions at Stella-Jones

In other news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

