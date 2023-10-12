BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) is Pembroke Management LTD’s 7th Largest Position

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,955 shares during the period. BRP comprises about 3.2% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in BRP were worth $29,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BRP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in BRP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Citigroup raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

BRP Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BRP stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,360. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a return on equity of 200.41% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.70%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

