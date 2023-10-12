Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $175.00. The company traded as low as $119.12 and last traded at $119.50. 158,768 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,905,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.69.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.