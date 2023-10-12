Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,635 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Burford Capital by 53.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,045,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 817,383 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 351,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,810,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

BUR opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 27.37, a current ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Burford Capital Limited has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $17.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

BUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

